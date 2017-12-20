Mastercard Is Launching A Branded Podcast On The Future Of Money

Who: Mastercard, Gimlet Creative

Why we care: Look, I’m already on the record as a fan of branded pods done well. The latest in a long, and impressively good, line of branded pods from Gimlet Creative, which has proven they know how to weave together brand and audience interests into an actually entertaining listen with eBay, Microsoft, Virgin Atlantic, among others. For Mastercard, the company enlisted Ashley C. Ford to host and tell stories about entrepreneurs and business owners who are doing well by doing good; why your digital identity is the single most important key to accessing the digital economy in the future; how the cashless future is already unfolding before our eyes; and more.