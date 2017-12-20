The White House will take its petition site offline at midnight

The We the People section of the White House’s website was launched in 2011 by the Obama administration, where it pledged to answer any petition that garnered over 100,000 in 30 days. Under the Obama administration, over 200 such petitions met those requirements and were answered. Things changed when Trump entered the White House, however. Since then 17 such petitions have met the requirements, but all have remained unanswered, reports the New York Times. And now the paper is reporting that Trump’s White House will take down the We the People section of the website at midnight tonight with a promise to relaunch it in January as a new site. Trump officials promise that when the new site is relaunched, all petitions that have met the requirements will be answered. We for one can’t wait to see how they reply to the successful petition calling for Trump to release his tax returns.MG