“Amazontube” might be about to take on YouTube

Amazon has filed two trademarks requests with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for something called “Opentube” and “Amazontube,” reports TV Answer Man. The trademark requests describe the services as “non-downloadable pre-recorded audio, visual, and audiovisual works via wireless networks,” suggesting that they are similar to Google’s YouTube. The trademark requests came on the same day that Google announced it was removing YouTube from Amazon’s Echo Show, which suggests that Amazon may think it more prudent to start a rival video service than coax Google back onto its platform.MG