“Amazontube” might be about to take on YouTube

Amazon has filed two trademarks requests with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for something called “Opentube” and “Amazontube,” reports TV Answer Man. The trademark requests describe the services as “non-downloadable pre-recorded audio, visual, and audiovisual works via wireless networks,” suggesting that they are similar to Google’s YouTube. The trademark requests came on the same day that Google announced it was removing YouTube from Amazon’s Echo Show, which suggests that Amazon may think it more prudent to start a rival video service than coax Google back onto its platform.MG
collectionsNewslettersInnovation FestivalCurrent Issue
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system.
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars.
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services.
Robot Revolution
The brave new world of automation, from AI to drones.
Fast Cities
How our urban centers are building toward the future.
Most Creative People
See members of our Most Creative People in Business community: leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways.
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens.