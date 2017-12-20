The U.K. is making high-speed internet a legal right

From 2020, broadband providers in the U.K. will need to guarantee their users a minimum speed of at least 10 Mbps, reports the Guardian. The universal service obligation (USO) doesn’t mean everyone will get a guaranteed minimum speed automatically, however, as users will have to specifically request it from their ISP. Still, the move should help the up to 1 million homes in the U.K. that are currently unable to get sufficient broadband that is fast enough to meet most family’s needs in the age of streaming music and video.MG
