Tracking The Lives Of Veterans To Figure Out Where They Slip Through The Cracks

About 20 veterans a day commit suicide, according to the Department of Veterans Affairs . But that number is probably far higher if you factor in those less than honorably and dishonorably discharged, which the VA doesn’t include in its statistics.

In general, these deaths often have contributing factors that are recognized in hindsight, say, depression or substance abuse, and maybe access to a firearm. But that doesn’t really tell much about who the person was or how they interacted with their community.

A $3.5 million research initiative led by the nonprofit veteran services group America’s Warrior Partnership, along with the University of Alabama and the Bristol-Myers Squibb Foundation, aims to change that by first tracking all of the local-level risk factors that lead to veteran suicides, and then creating a holistic plan to help communities prevent more of them.

Jim Lorraine, the president and CEO of America’s Warrior Partnership (AWP), considers this a new kind of sorely needed battle plan. By his count, there are 21 million former military service people in America, but the VA only serves about half that number. “It’s a general way to say it, but we can move from fishing for those veterans who might take their life, to hunting for [them],” he says. (Lorraine is the former Deputy Command Surgeon for the United States Special Operations Command, so prone to militaristic terminology.)

The initiative, dubbed “Operation Deep Dive,” has two phases. In 2018, researchers will generate a basic profile of who is suffering, which starts by looking at all of the country’s suicides over the last five years. Each death can be crosschecked against the Department of Defense’s databases to determine if the age, gender, and discharge status is a match. At the same time, Department of Veterans Affairs will track who was eligible for its health programs and if they actually used them. Lorraine suspects this may prove an obvious point: Those without a support system generally fair worse in the world at large.

Then the question becomes: How do you better provide those services? To figure that out, Deep Dive will search for clues from AWP’s own model for veteran empowerment. Since 2012, the group has built out a local-level support network that’s active in seven cities including Atlanta, Charleston, Cleveland and Buffalo, and wider areas like the Florida panhandle and the state of Minnesota. It uses a “community integration” approach, seeking out all of the veterans who live in each area regardless of their discharge status, and then figuring out how that troop might work together to benefit each other.

In some cases, that means referring people with mental health issues or who are homeless to the right VA program or community group, which is extremely helpful for those whose discharge status doesn’t enable them to have military benefits. In others, it means growing band of stable vets who might want to give back, too, enabling the creation of new jobs, advocacy for better public policy around homelessness, perhaps new philanthropic aid programs, and supportive friendships for others in the area.