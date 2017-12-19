Here’s what luxury shoppers went wild for in 2017

According to the annual luxury report by designer e-commerce marketplace Orchard Mile , well-heeled shoppers couldn’t get enough of Meghan Markle this year. After she wore designer Misha Nonoo’s button down with her new fiancé, Prince Harry, Orchard Mile saw sales of the shirt increase by more than 3,000% , accounting for 30% of all button-downs sold on the site. When she wore Sarah Flint flats, Orchard Mile saw a 179% increase in revenue on the brand.

Logomania was a trend this year, as many brands–including Loewe, Cynthia Rowley, and Rebecca Minkoff–splashed their names across T-shirts. Page views for graphic tees rose 2,961% from 2016 to 2017. The one-piece swimsuit was also a big hit this year, with a 40% increase in sales from 2016 to 2017. This is a shift from years past, when more revealing bikinis styles were in fashion.

The top most-searched brands on the site this year were:

Zadig & Voltaire Equipment Iro Vince Temperly London Prada Loewe Alice & Olivia Opening Ceremony Roland Mouret

