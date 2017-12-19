Drive-thru funeral homes are now a thing in Japan

Japan’s first drive-thru funeral home has come to the Nagano Prefecture, The Japan Times reports. The facility lets funeral-goers pay their respects without the whole hassle of leaving their cars. Instead, they simply pull up next to a window, offer their condolences, and hand out some incense, as is customary in a Buddhist funeral. To make sure their grief is noted, the faces of the car-bound mourners are shown on monitors inside the funeral home, so others can see they’ve paid their respects. While its easy to chalk up drive-by viewings as the ultimate laziness, the operator of the Aishoden funeral home says the idea was originally intended for the elderly and disabled. He admits, though, that it will probably appeal to another group, too–the extremely busy.