These are all the companies that have preordered Tesla’s new electric trucks

Since launching a fully electric semi-truck in November, Tesla has already clinched preorders from several large companies. Among them (as well as how many trucks they’ve ordered) are:

PepsiCo (100)

Walmart (15)

J.B. Hunt (“multiple”)

Sysco (50)

Anheuser-Busch (40)

DHL (10)

UPS (125)

Meanwhile, the postal service has requested 125 vehicles–the largest order so far. A number of other companies have said they plan to reserve Tesla semis as well. Tesla hasn’t revealed exact pricing for its trucks, but it’s currently taking $20,000 deposits on vehicles that are expected to hit the road in 2019.

Tesla semis have a 500-mile range, making them ideal for last-mile (rather than long-haul) trips. The company will no doubt use the deposits to defray upfront manufacturing costs. The company’s stock is down less than 1% as of this writing.RR