advertisement
advertisement
  • 11:23 am

These are all the companies that have preordered Tesla’s new electric trucks

These are all the companies that have preordered Tesla’s new electric trucks
[Photo: courtesy of Tesla]

Since launching a fully electric semi-truck in November, Tesla has already clinched preorders from several large companies. Among them (as well as how many trucks they’ve ordered) are:

  • PepsiCo (100)
  • Walmart (15)
  • J.B. Hunt (“multiple”)
  • Sysco (50)
  • Anheuser-Busch (40)
  • DHL (10)
  • UPS (125)

Meanwhile, the postal service has requested 125 vehicles–the largest order so far. A number of other companies have said they plan to reserve Tesla semis as well. Tesla hasn’t revealed exact pricing for its trucks, but it’s currently taking $20,000 deposits on vehicles that are expected to hit the road in 2019.

Tesla semis have a 500-mile range, making them ideal for last-mile (rather than long-haul) trips. The company will no doubt use the deposits to defray upfront manufacturing costs. The company’s stock is down less than 1% as of this writing.RR

advertisement

Video

Ideas

Entertainment

Co.Design

Fast Company