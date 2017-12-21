The UN Finds That Poverty In The U.S. Is Shockingly Bad For A Developed Country

Philip Alston has seen a lot of miserable living conditions in his work as the United Nations’ special rapporteur on extreme poverty . But what he witnessed on a recent fact-finding trip around the United States still disturbed him. The U.S. is supposed to be a rich and advanced country and yet 40 million people in the country now live below the poverty line. And–as Alston found–many Americans don’t even have access to basic sanitation and healthcare.

In rural Alabama, he stood over open sewers a few feet from people’s homes. Parts of the state are seeing the first outbreak of hookworm–a blood-eating parasite that invades the body on contact with feces, common in the developing world–in decades. In West Virginia, he saw men and women who have lost all their teeth because there are no dental care programs for the very poor. In L.A. and San Francisco, he found persistent homelessness in some of the most economically productive cities in the world.

“In the lead up to my visit to the U.S., my team and I spent considerable time researching the state of poverty and human rights in the United States,” Alston tells Fast Company. “I was still deeply shocked.”

Alston, a tall Australian academic with a professorship position at New York University, was invited to the U.S. by President Obama before the invitation was renewed by the Trump administration (to the surprise of some). His two-week tour in December took him to California, Alabama, Georgia, Puerto Rico, West Virginia, and Washington, D.C.

“American exceptionalism was a constant theme in my conversations,” Alston writes in an initial statement of his findings (a full report is due next summer). “But instead of realizing its founders’ admirable commitments, today’s United States has proved itself to be exceptional in far more problematic ways that are shockingly at odds with its immense wealth and its founding commitment to human rights.”

The statement lists lots of ways the U.S. is falling behind the advanced world. Average life expectancy is falling for the first time since 1993. The U.S. ranks 36th in the world for access to water and sanitation. We rank 35th out of 37 richer countries for poverty and inequality. Our incarceration rate–about five times the OECD average–saps economic opportunity, reduces turnout in elections, and hides poverty from view, Alston says. (The poverty line is about $24,000 a year for a family of four; 18.5 million Americans have family income of only half that.)

Asked why poverty is higher in the U.S. than in other richer countries, Alston blames “caricatured narratives” about the rich being industrious, entrepreneurial, and patriotic, while the poor are “wasters, losers, and scammers.” He wonders if politicians who repeat such narratives have actually visited poor areas or spoken to anyone there. He questions why a society would look down on people who’ve been “thrust there by circumstances largely beyond their control” including by disabilities, divorce, illness, old age, unlivable wages, or job market discrimination.