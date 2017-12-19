Sandra Bullock And Rihanna Plan To Rob The Met Gala In The Trailer For “Ocean’s 8”

Who: [Takes a deep breath] Sandra Bullock, Mindy Kaling, Rihanna, Helena Bonham Carter, Cate Blanchett, Sarah Paulson, Anne Hathaway, and Awkwafina, along with writer/director Gary Ross.

Why we care: While the Lady Ghostbusters fiasco of ’16 will be forever be remembered as a moment where some of the worst fanboys on Earth threw hate-filled temper tantrums over what amounted to just a pretty decent comedy, we’ve got high hopes for Ocean’s 8. The caper, centered around Sandra Bullock’s plan to rob the Met Gala, has got an amazing cast and dramatically less beloved source material to work off of. The first trailer offers style to spare. Have a look below, and then steal a spot on your calendar for June 2018.

JB