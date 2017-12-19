Seven Dreamers are on a hunger strike to try and save DACA

Seven Dreamers are on a hunger strike in a Washington, D.C., jail hoping to force a vote on restoring the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program. The Dreamers, whose story can be followed on the Fight For Our Dreams website, were jailed on Friday after staging a sit-in at the office of Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, who was not in the Capitol building at the time.

The so-called #Dream7 are vowing to continue their hunger strike until Schumer and GOP Rep. Carlos Curbelo (R-Fla.) win enough votes in the Senate and the House to delay a vote on the spending bill and force a vote on a new DREAM Act on December 22. That’s the deadline for the federal government to pass spending legislation in order to avoid a shutdown, per The Slot. President Trump officially rescinded the DACA program in September, concluding that the 2012 order was an unconstitutional overreach of executive authority by President Obama.

One of the Dreamers, Erika Andiola, a former staffer on Bernie Sanders’s presidential campaign, tweeted about their fight. Unfortunately a vote on the act is unlikely to happen, according to DREAM Act advocate Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas) who told The Houston Chronicle that he doesn’t think Republicans will consider DACA legislation until the New Year.

If you're reading this, I'm still in police custody after being arrested last night at @SenSchumer office demanding he prove claim to support Dreamers by organizing his caucus to block any spending deal w/out a clean #DreamAct. Will remain until he does. #OurDream #NoDreamNoDeal pic.twitter.com/BXkkXw6haI — Erika Andiola – #OurDream (@ErikaAndiola) December 16, 2017

