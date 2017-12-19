These are Reddit’s most upvoted posts and top AMAs of 2017

Who doesn’t love “best of” end-of-year lists? The most recent site to announce their best-of’s for 2017 is Reddit, which has given us not one but three lists. You can check out the top five in each category below and click on Reddit’s 2017 roundup to see all the entries.
Most Upvoted Posts of 2017
- “The Senate. Upvote this so that people see it when they Google ‘The Senate.'”
- “Private Internet Access, a VPN provider, takes out a full page ad in The New York Times calling out 50 senators.”
- “Gas station worker takes precautionary measures after customer refused to put out his cigarette.”
- “This is Shelia Fredrick, a flight attendant. She noticed a terrified girl accompanied by an older man. She left a note in the bathroom on which the victim wrote that she needed help. The police was alerted & the girl was saved from a human trafficker. We should honor our heroes.”
- “My dad waits every year for the day the sun rises just right and reflects along the railroad tracks, Today was that day!”
Top AMAs of 2017
- “I’m Bill Gates, co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. Ask Me Anything.”
- “I’m Alan Sealls, your friendly neighborhood meteorologist who woke up one day to Reddit calling me the ‘Best weatherman ever’ AMA.”
- “Joe Manchin refused to listen to our pleas for help. He said, ‘I’m not changing. Find somebody else who can beat me and vote me out.’ So, I took him up on it. I’m running for US Senate for the beautiful State of West Virginia, and my name is Paula Jean Swearengin. AMA”
- “I am Elon Musk, ask me anything about BFR!”
- “I’m the Monopoly Man that trolled Equifax — AMA!”
Largest New Communities Created in 2017