It’s not a good day for Facebook in Europe

That’s because, first, Germany’s Federal Cartel Office 20-month probe into the social networking site found that Facebook had abused its dominant position in the social media industry by collecting third-party data on its 2 billion users, reports Reuters. Then came the announcement from the French data protection agency Commission Nationale de l’Informatique et des Libertés (CNIL) that it has officially ordered WhatsApp, which is owned by Facebook, to stop sharing user data with the social network, reports the Guardian. CNIL says WhatsApp does not have a legal basis for sharing user data for “business intelligence” purposes and has given Facebook a month to cease the app’s data-sharing abilities.MG
