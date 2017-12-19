The U.S. government says North Korea was behind WannaCry cyber attack

The government made the accusation in a piece written by Tom Bossert, homeland security adviser to President Trump, in the Wall Street Journal . Announcing “the U.S. today publicly attributes the massive ‘WannaCry’ cyberattack to North Korea,” Bossert said the Trump administration did not take the allegation lightly:

It is based on evidence. We are not alone with our findings, either. Other governments and private companies agree. The United Kingdom attributes the attack to North Korea, and Microsoft traced the attack to cyber affiliates of the North Korean government.

WannaCry hit computer systems around the world in May, taking hundreds of thousands offline at schools, businesses, and government agencies. Perhaps the hardest sector hit, however, was Britain’s NHS health service. Its appointments system was taken down by WannaCry leaving thousands unable to see their doctors.MG