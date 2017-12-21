Getting Back Into Yoga Transformed How I Think About Habit Changes

At the end of 2016, I had 75-day yoga streak, and it felt amazing. I planned to continue it for the entire year ahead, doing yoga every single day. Then I fell while traveling. My knee was so swollen I had to take a break for a few days. But even after it healed, I found myself struggling to get back into my practice. Lingering physical discomfort wasn’t the only obstacle, though: The injury had broken my momentum.

Habit streaks appeal to anyone who gets a rush from crossing something off a list or adding consecutive checkmarks to a calendar–perfectionists, in other words. If you’re your own biggest competition, you likely know that feeling, too. The do-it-every-single-day productivity method is well-established; Jerry Seinfeld, for one, committed to writing a joke every day no matter what–the key to sticking with the habit being simply not to break the daily streak.

The only trouble, of course, is when life intervenes. You may think you’re setting a helpfully low bar by adding a relatively a small activity into your daily routine, rather than aiming for a big, dramatic shift at some point down the road. But “every single day” can prove pretty inflexible, and at some point your streak probably will founder, even if just for a day, raising the chances you’ll abandon your habit altogether.

This is exactly where I found myself after my injury, but my experience of getting back into the saddle transformed the way I approach habit changes overall. Here’s what I’ve learned.

Turning Perfectionism Into An Advantage

I longed for the calm, strong feeling my daily yoga practice had given me, but six months after my injury I was still struggling to stay consistent, sometimes hitting the mat only twice a month. I knew my perfectionism was getting the better of me, but I felt like I’d failed.

After an especially difficult a work crunch and persistent insomnia, I knew I had to get back into the swing of things, trading in my potato chips and Netflix for more yoga. While committing to an indefinite habit streak was daunting, I knew I needed some structure: I tried laying out my brightest, happiest yoga clothes the night before. The first day, I glanced at them as I raced by, thinking about a client email. By the end of the week they blended into the dresser, and I still hadn’t gotten back to the mat. I got more aggressive, unrolling my mat in the middle of the floor. I tripped over it twice on my way to my desk before shoving it back in the closet.