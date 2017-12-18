Before Fatal Train Derailment, Officials Warned Of High-Speed Deaths

The Amtrak train that derailed south of Seattle on Monday, killing a number of passengers and injuring dozens as it careened off a highway overpass, was on an initial run as part of a fast service that had previously led local authorities to warn of fatalities.

It’s still not clear what caused the accident, investigators said on Monday evening. The maximum speed on that stretch of track is 79 mph, and the speed limit on the curve where the train derailed has a top speed of 30 mph, state transportation department spokeswoman Barbara LaBoe told The Seattle Times. But Transitdocs.com, a website that tracks train locations using data from Amtrak’s train tracker service, said that Train 501 was going 81.1 mph moments before the derailment, the Associated Press reported.

In an initial emergency call at 7:37 a.m., captured by Broadcastify.com, an operator at the rear of the train described the damage. “We’ve got cars everywhere and down onto the highway,” he radioed.

The new service was meant to provide what the state transportation department said was a time savings of 10 minutes and better on-time reliability. The $180.7 million upgrade was, according to the Associated Press, “designed to speed up service by removing passenger trains from a route along Puget Sound that’s bogged down by curves, single-track tunnels and freight traffic.”

The route is the same that Sound Transit, the Seattle regional transit agency, uses for Sounder commuter rail service to Lakewood. The tracks had been adapted for use by higher-speed trains, and authorities said they had been tested in recent weeks ahead of today’s inaugural public run.

More photos from scene of Amtrak train derailment pic.twitter.com/yWEJejp1H2 — Pierce Co Sheriff (@PierceSheriff) December 18, 2017

Previously, officials—including those from Amtrak—had warned of the risks that fast trains posed to pedestrians and vehicles near rail crossings in particular. “We want to make sure as many people as possible understand what’s going on, understand we are starting a new service on December 18, and ensure that they know how to stay safe around the railroad tracks,” Janet Matkin of the Washington State Department of Transportation said at a public presentation earlier this month, according to a December 4 KOMO-TV report.