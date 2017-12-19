Use This Email Template To Kick Off A Senior-Level Job Search

Here’s a weird thing about being at the top of the proverbial career ladder: When you decide you want or need to look for a new job , it can feel very strange asking for help. Put more succinctly–it can be hard to admit that you’re feeling any sort of overwhelm or uncertainty about how to get from Point A to Point B.

You became a business leader because you’re capable, confident, and intelligent, right? So, it may feel like you’re showing weakness if you ask for help. You are not showing weakness. Get that out of your head. Very few people sit around studying the art and science of job search, until you go to change your job. So why would you be naturally good at it? You wouldn’t be. But you can step out like you were born doing it, while (importantly) enlisting the help of the people in your network. Because, yes (times 1,000), this is a relationship game.

Here’s a simple, four-part email formula that I use when supporting top leaders with career transition. It’s designed to give you an easy, effective way to tell people what you’re up to and how, specifically, they can assist.

Step 1: Spell Out The Purpose Of Your Note

We all get bombarded with email. Senior leaders, in general, get bombarded the most. So, especially if you’re reaching out to other execs, it’s going to go a long way if you keep your email short, conversational, and to-the-point. Do not make this thing painful to read, or you’ll lose your audience.

I recommend that you start out with a brief overview of what’s going on for you professionally and where you’re trying to head next. Be specific, but again–don’t rattle on. And, importantly, if you’re working under the radar, be sure to mention right out of the gate that you’ll appreciate the note being treated as confidential. (And choose whom you share this with wisely.)

Hi Jill, I hope all is well! As you may know, I’ve been heading up the Global Business Development team at Jones Inc. for four years. It’s been a great job and I’ve gained considerable knowledge of the Asia Pacific technology sector. I’m hoping to leverage this experience and transition into a similar role with a larger manufacturing firm in 2018. I’m reaching out to ask for your help.

Step 2: Say (Specifically) What You’re Looking For

How many times in life have you told someone, “Oh, you’re looking for a new job? Sure, I’ll keep an eye out.” And then done exactly nothing for that person because you had no idea what you were actually keeping an eye out for? It’s so common for people to reach out to their networks and ask for help, but fail to paint a picture of what they want. This is usually quite ineffective.