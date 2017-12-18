“The Last Jedi” director Rian Johnson on how politics influences “Star Wars”

“It’s just like when George [Lucas] made the original, or when you make any movie,” Johnson says. “All the things that are in the air and in your head get filtered in. It’s impossible not to put what’s on your mind into the movie. But I maintain that I think the reason these movies are constantly applicable to the real world is that they are never just cheap 1:1 analogies. Because they are about the stuff that’s underneath the stuff–they’re more universal than that. Going back to the original films, they’re still applied to current political situations because they have that kind of archetypal power. We’re living in the real world and we’re the ones telling the stories, so it’s all gonna filter in there, but I think it’s never conceived as a political allegory, per se, and hopefully that’s why it’s especially potent.”JB