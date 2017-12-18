Barnes & Noble’s best-selling books of 2017 are just so 2017

What do The Handmaid’s Tale, 1984, Rupi Kaur’s stories of survival, and The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck have in common? They are all some of 2017’s best-selling books, according to Barnes & Noble.

The bookseller has just released its top-selling fiction and nonfiction titles, and the lists read like, well, the perfect reading list for our verging-on-dystopian reality. Kaur’s Milk and Honey, a collection of poems about surviving trauma, topped the list of fiction, followed by Margaret Atwood’s dark tale of a future that is very present, Ruth Ware’s escapist tale The Woman in Cabin 10, and George Orwell’s sadly increasingly relevant 1984.

For nonfiction, it appears that the world has had it up to here, because the best-selling book was Mark Manson’s nihilistic The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck. Also making the top 10 were J.D. Vance’s analysis of the poor families that voted for Trump, Hillbilly Elegy, Elie Wiesel’s haunting Holocaust memoir, Night, and Hillary Rodham Clinton’s What Happened. Also making the list was the book that everyone likes to pretend they read, Neil deGrasse Tyson’s Astrophysics for People in a Hurry. Check out the full lists below:

Fiction:

Milk and Honey, Rupi Kaur The Handmaid’s Tale, Margaret Atwood The Woman in Cabin 10, Ruth Ware 1984, George Orwell Origin, Dan Brown A Man Called Ove, Fredrik Backman Camino Island, John Grisham The Alchemist (25th Anniversary Edition), Paulo Coelho It: A Novel, Stephen King To Kill a Mockingbird, Harper Lee

Nonfiction:

The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck: A Counterintuitive Approach to Living a Good Life, Mark Manson Astrophysics for People in a Hurry, Neil deGrasse Tyson Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and Culture in Crisis, J. D. Vance You Are a Badass: How to Stop Doubting Your Greatness and Start Living an Awesome Life, Jen Sincero What Happened, Hillary Rodham Clinton Make Your Bed: Little Things That Can Change Your Life…And Maybe the World, William H. McRaven 5 Love Languages: The Secret to Love That Lasts, Gary Chapman Glass Castle, Jeannette Walls Night, Elie Wiesel Hidden Figures: The American Dream and the Untold Story of the Black Women Mathematicians Who Helped Win the Space Race, Margot Lee Shetterly

ML