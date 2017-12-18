The Twitter purge has arrived and far-right social media is freaking out

Today Twitter’s new guidelines for user conduct went into effect and accounts are already being deleted. The new rules , first announced last month, are meant to cut down on abusive content and harassment and make Twitter a more welcoming place.

Known white nationalists are currently seeing their accounts deactivated, including entire organizations known to be affiliated with neo-Nazism.

Latest Twitter purge suspensions: League of the South’s Hunter Wallace (@occdissent), and the Traditionalist Workers Party (@tradworker). TWP was the organization co-founded by the neo-Nazi profiled in the NYT’s “Nazi next door” story. — Will Sommer (@willsommer) December 18, 2017

Non-U.S. accounts are being purged, too, including leaders from the white nationalist Britain First movement.

Twitter purge has also hit Jayda Fransen, the Britain First leader whose anti-Muslim videos Trump retweeted recently (@jaydabf) pic.twitter.com/NbdaKZlGZo — Will Sommer (@willsommer) December 18, 2017

Of course, far-right Twitter users are freaking out. If you search “#TwitterPurge,” you can find many accounts bemoaning the death of free speech (neglecting the fact that Twitter is a platform run by a company, not a public space) and wondering when they will be next.

We’ll have to see just how many accounts will be purged. My guess is that it will only be a few, but sometimes a small minority can still be quite loud.CGW