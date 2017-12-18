This electric-toothbrush startup took a cue from NASA to give you a better smile

There’s been a wave of direct-to-consumer electric-toothbrush startups flooding the market over the last few years, giving Sonicare and Oral-B a run for their money. Brands like Quip , Goby , and Burst all make the case that high-quality toothbrushes don’t need to be expensive, and many make the process of re-ordering toothpaste and brush heads easier by offering a subscription program.

Boka, the newest member of the pack, stands out from the other brands with a focus on nontoxic products. It created a toothpaste that features nano-hydroxyapatite–a mineral that is found in tooth and bones–and was first deployed by NASA to help astronauts maintain strong bone health while they were in orbit. It is nontoxic, unlike fluoride, a central ingredient in many toothpaste brands that is known for being highly toxic. While hydroxyapatite is a standard ingredient in other countries, like Japan, it’s not widely used in the United States.

Today, the brand launches a new sonic toothbrush just in time for the holidays, for all you folks who want to give your relatives dental hygiene products. It’s not such a wild idea. This new generation of toothbrushes are beautifully designed. Boka’s is all white, except for the bristles, which are black, since they are infused with activated charcoal. This helps prevent bacteria from growing on the brush.ES