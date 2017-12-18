This “Lord of the Rings” wine from Lot18 is fit for a king (or a hobbit)

If it feels like the Nazgul are chasing you across Weathertop because you haven’t found the One Christmas Present to Rule Them All for the J.R.R. Tolkien fan in your life, you’re in luck. Winemaker Lot18 has teamed up with Warner Bros. Consumer Products to produce a limited-edition collection of wine inspired by New Line Cinema’s The Lord of The Rings trilogy.

The heavily branded wine comes in three red varieties and one white:

2015 Aragorn Appellation Lussac, St. Émilion Contrôlée (fit for a king, naturally).

2016 Frodo Lodi Old Vine Zinfandel (which Bilbo Baggins would not hate).

2016 Gandalf Monterey County Pinot Noir (which oddly enough will pass).

2016 Bordeaux Blanc (named for Galadriel, Lady of Lothlórien, of course).

After tasting a few samples, one thing is clear: This wine doesn’t need to be chucked into the pits of Mordor. In fact, these are perfectly drinkable table wines, whether you’re chugging bottles at the Green Dragon Inn, picnicking in the Shire, or need something to bring to a dinner for a little fellowship of your own.

The stock is limited to 6,000 bottles each, so it might be worth buying a bottle of Gandalf now. This way you have something to crack open if Sir Ian McKellan reprises the role in Amazon’s new Lord of the Rings series.ML