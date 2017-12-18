Russia does a Russia in Russian election

It’s not just U.S. and other foreign government elections that the Kremlin is trying to influence using underhanded social media tactics. ZNAK is reporting that Kremlin youth activists are apparently using the Vkontakte accounts of dead people to spread strong-man excerpts from Putin’s press events. Vkontakte is the “Facebook of Russia”–the country’s most popular social media network. Hmm…using deceased people to influence votes. What does that remind me of?