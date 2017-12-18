France says Amazon is abusing its dominant position against suppliers

The country’s Economy Ministry is seeking an $11.8 million fine against the e-commerce giant because it can unilaterally change contract terms or suspend the contracts it has with over 10,000 French companies that use its platform to sell their goods, reports Reuters. The complaint follows a two-year investigation by the DGCCRF, France’s consumer fraud watchdog. Announcing the proposed fine, DGCCRF official Loïc Tanguy told Le Parisien, Amazon “imposes unbalanced relations to its vendors.” For its part, Amazon says it does not comment on legal procedures.MG