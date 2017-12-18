It’s not just dead people–even “Barack Obama” urged an end to net neutrality

As if the scores of dead people who rose from the grave to leave comments in support of the FCC’s decision to end net neutrality wasn’t farcical enough, a post supposedly from the former president urged the FCC to rescind the “unprecedented regulatory power the Obama Administration imposed on the Internet.” The bogus post even goes so far as to list Obama’s address as 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue (though tip to the fraudulent poster: You left the comment in May but Obama moved out of that address in January). What else can we say that the New York Attorney General’s Office hasn’t already? Thanks “Obama.”MG