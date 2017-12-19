Why Solange Had To Throw Salt On Her Wounds In Order To Heal

It’s been just over a year since Solange dropped her seminal album A Seat at the Table. The unapologetic love letter to black women and black culture marked an evolution not just of Solange’s sound, but of her artistry itself, with tracks like the down-tempo anthem “F.U.B.U.” (an acronym for “For Us By Us”); the ever important statement for any black woman, “Don’t Touch My Hair”; and the emotionally vulnerable “Weary.”

Solange has been very candid about how creating A Seat at the Table was necessary for her to become a better daughter, sister, mother, and wife, and how it served as a balm for healing the racial tensions that continue to rip this country apart. A year-plus later, the political and social climate for women and minority groups seems to have hit a new low.

“I obviously set out to make [A Seat at the Table] during a process of healing. But I think I would not be telling the full truth if I were to say that I put this out and all of this burden and weight left my shoulders,” Solange says during a backstage interview with Fast Company after participating in a recent panel discussion and art exhibition held by American Express in New York City.

The strife of the past year hasn’t nullified the serenity Solange gained from A Seat at the Table, but she did feel a need to find new ways to respond creatively to the increasingly polarized culture. And so began her evolution from performer into performance artist.

The select live shows that Solange did to support A Seat at the Table after its release last year were just as poetic as the album, with abstract set design (a giant staircase flanked with inflatable shapes) artfully married to modern dance choreography. Every move Solange and her dancers made were intrinsically tied to an emotion–there wasn’t one outstretched arm or dip at the waist that didn’t support the song on some deeper level than just being on beat. Taking that artistic exploration a step further, Solange re-conceptualized the album through a series of exhibits at the Tate Modern, Guggenheim, Menil Collection, and Chinati Foundation. Whether digital installations or vocal and kinetic showcases, Solange’s foray into becoming a performance artist was overwhelmingly well received, with The New York Times praising her Guggenheim dance piece as “sublime.”

“In the beginning of performing this album live, it was almost like throwing salt on the wounds–having to open up and relive that rage and that trauma or that sadness and vulnerability,” she says. “And it was at that moment where I decided I wanted to live out my show as a conceptual piece of work–the storytelling that I wanted to convey, the landscape, the scenography, the architecture, the movement, and approach to the show as a meditation for myself.”