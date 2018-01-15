10 Big Bets On Optimism That Changed The Business World

At a time when success in business was equated with ruthlessness, Harvard president Charles Eliot launched a graduate school to teach executives to be moral actors in society.

The impact: The Harvard MBA remains a pinnacle achievement in higher education, and doing good is now widely considered good business.

2. The $5 workday, 1914

Henry Ford doubled his employees’ pay in the hope that other mass producers would follow, establishing a class of consumers who could afford Ford cars and other goods.

The impact: Ford helped create the middle class, but globalization and stagnant wages have since stalled the American flywheel of success.

3. Comprehensive employee benefits, 1928

Kodak CEO George Eastman adopted “welfare capitalism,” granting benefits that were lavish for the era, such as life insurance, profit sharing, tuition assistance, and a retirement annuity.

The impact: As happy employees helped Kodak thrive, its HR innovations spread and still influence the likes of Whole Foods and Starbucks.

4. The innovation lab, 1944

In an old dairy, 3M management set up the Products Fabrication Laboratory (colloquially known as the “funny farm”) for lab technicians to dream big without constraints.