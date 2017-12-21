Equifax Could Be Selling Your Salary History. Here’s How To Protect It

Equifax is made up of many credit reporting agencies. The most famous Equifax credit reporting agency that sells personal financial information is the one that recently suffered one of the most highly publicized and highly sensitive data breaches in history, impacting 145 million identities. The second largest Equifax credit reporting agency, Equifax Workforce Solutions, is the one that has 296 million employment records that represent, according to the company, “approximately one-third of the working population in the United States.”

It may be even more than that. On a regular basis, a wide range of employers send employment and salary data about their employees to Equifax, including 75% of the country’s Fortune 500 companies, 85% of the federal government workforce, entire state governments and agencies, courts, colleges, and thousands of small businesses nationwide. Financial companies such as mortgage servicers, debt collectors, student lenders, and credit card companies then buy this salary data in the form of individual credit reports. Likewise, prospective employers buy salary data and work history reports about job applicants. Prior to his departure, Equifax’s former CEO Rick Smith estimated that the workforce division “is worth about $9 billion.”

The Work Number database, as it’s known, is also valuable to hackers and fraudsters. As Fast Company previously reported, Equifax Workforce Solutions acknowledged another data theft, separate from the larger hack. For nearly a year, Equifax said in May, criminals had gained unauthorized access to W-2 tax data for an unknown number of employees at various companies, including defense giant Northrup Grumman, staffing firm Allegis Group, and the University of Louisville.

In an email to Fast Company, the credit agency said it still did not know the exact extent of the damage wrought by the breach, but that it “do[es] not know of any specific fraud incidents linked with the Work Number.” On October 8, 2017, after security expert Brian Krebs blogged about another security flaw in the Work Number’s consumer application portal, Equifax took it offline for maintenance; it reopened it on November 3 with additional security measures.

There is no way to opt out of being included in the Work Number database, but, it turns out, it is possible to prevent others from requesting your individual employment credit report to begin with. Equifax, however, doesn’t explicitly explain how to activate additional privacy protections on salary reports, or even publicize such privacy options. In an email to Fast Company, spokesperson Marisa Salcines explained, “Freeze requests are uncommon, so we don’t have any specific freeze instructions on our website.”

How To Ask Equifax To Protect Your Salary Data

The first privacy option Equifax offers individuals is a credit “Alert,” which requires that you be contacted before a credentialed verifier, such as a mortgage or credit card company, opens a new line of credit or extends existing credit to you. “This is most frequently used by active-duty military or by individuals who believe they may have been a victim of identity theft-related fraud,” writes Salcines.

The second, and stronger privacy option, the credit “Freeze,” is a legal request to restrict others’ access to your individual salary history report. When a verifier requests a “frozen” record, it will see a “no record” response.