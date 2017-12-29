The Top Leaks, Hacks, And Exposed Secrets Of 2017

System hacks were overshadowed by major personal revelations in 2017, a year that saw workplace secrets of sexual harassment, discrimination, and assault more broadly brought into the light than ever before.

The January Women’s March, motivated by President Donald Trump’s misogynist comments and behavior, prompted many women to speak out about the professional harassment and discrimination they’ve experienced. They came to be known as the “Silence Breakers” and were highlighted as Time’s “Person of the Year.”

It was a year filled with many secrets dragged into the open–secrets that rocked consumers, the government, major corporations, and entire industries. Wikileaks published a huge stash of Central Intelligence Agency documents; Americans’ most valuable information was stolen from Equifax; reporters pulled back the curtain on Uber’s very dysfunctional workplace; and White House leaks have gone from a drip to a deluge. It has been an exhausting and informative year. Here are some of the most compelling data drops in 2017:

Verizon Hack: A security setting error left Verizon consumer data public. Information about six million customers was leaked online, including names, addresses, emails, phone numbers, and PIN numbers–used as a security measure for over the phone assistance. The information enabled a potential hacker to make changes to customer accounts.

WikiLeaks CIA hack/stash: On March 7, Wikileaks released 7,818 CIA documents along with 943 attachments. The largest leak of CIA information ever revealed spying tools and strategies the agency employs, including the use of smart televisions to monitor conversations, exploits for getting onto a suspect’s phone (not an iPhone though) and intercepting communications before they’re encrypted, and malware. The CIA said the leak was damaging insofar as it revealed information about the way the agency conducts surveillance, allowing targets to better insulate themselves from such attacks.

Equifax: The hack on credit reporting agency Equifax left vulnerable names, social security and credit card numbers, and birthdates of 143 million people. The incident was remarkable not only for the number of people that were affected, but because the attack hit people’s most important personal information.

Paradise Papers: This major leak of 1.4 terabytes of financial information focused on offshore bank accounts connected to high profile public officials including U.S. commerce secretary Wilbur Ross, one of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s aides, Prince Charles, and Lord Ashcroft. The resulting stories demonstrated the ways in which the wealthy evade taxes, obscure money laundering schemes, and hide potential conflicts of interest.