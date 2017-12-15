Trump judicial nominee struggles with basic legal knowledge during hearing

Matthew Spencer Petersen, nominated by President Trump to serve as a federal judge, had a hard time with basic legal questions in a Wednesday Senate hearing. Petersen, who is now a commissioner on the Federal Election Commission, quickly acknowledged that he’s never tried a case and had only worked on a handful of depositions during his legal career.

But when Senator John Kennedy, a Louisiana Republican, asked him questions about the rules governing evidence in federal trials, Petersen said he likely hadn’t read them “comprehensively” since law school. He also couldn’t explain a legal precedent governing the use of expert witnesses, a common legal term, or two standards for situations when federal courts defer to state courts.

At a time when knowledge questions are a standard part of job interviews, it’s a little surprising that Petersen didn’t do more prep for a confirmation hearing. If nothing else, rereading the Federal Rules of Evidence, however dry, might be a good idea for other nominees.

SM