You Can Do More Of What You Like At Work And Less Of What You Hate

Most people assume their work tasks are immutable: If you’re a copywriter, you write copy; if you’re a horse manure shoveler, you shovel horse manure. And until you’re promoted or find a better gig, well, it’s tough shit.

But while it’s true that employees typically have less freedom to choose what they do in an ordinary workday than the self-employed, that doesn’t mean you’re stuck doing things that make your soul whimper. You just have to convince your boss that you’ll make more impact by focusing on the things you really love about the job. These are a few steps to help you do just that.

Step 1: Keep Track Of What You Love (And Don’t) About Your Job

You can’t expect to make a radical change in your work life in just a day. But you can make some headway in that direction in just a couple of weeks. Open up a blank spreadsheet or just flip to a fresh page in your notepad. Then, for two weeks straight, build a quick list of what you accomplished and how long each action took–for instance: “invoicing: 20 min; answering emails: 1 hr; redrafting my Fast Company article: 45 min.” You might make a round of entries around lunchtime, chronicling how you spent your morning, and then another based on your afternoon before leaving work for the day, just to be sure you don’t forget anything.

At the end of the first week, reflect on your total inventory and assign a one to five rating to each task, according to how much you enjoyed doing it–one being the least liked, five being the most loved. Repeat this process at the end of the second week, and then look at your rankings altogether, and write out these two paragraphs, filling in the blanks as accurately as you can:

Over the last two weeks, I’ve spent [X] hours doing [Y] combined tasks. I broke these tasks into the ones I was happiest doing and the ones I was least happy doing, and in the end, the tasks I liked best were [A], [B], and [C]. On the days I spent the most time on these tasks, I left the office feeling the most accomplished and the most pleased with my quality of work. The tasks I felt least engaged in were [D], [E], and [F]. I felt more stressed when I did these jobs, less engaged, and less satisfied with my work experience. Overall, I spent [W] combined hours on the tasks I like, and [Z] combined hours on the ones I don’t like as much.

This last sentence is key. No matter how those two figures shake out, you now have a quantifiable ratio that you can begin to adjust.

Step 2: Draw Up A Data-Backed Pitch

Your desire to be happier at work will lead precisely nowhere if your boss doesn’t grasp the relationship between your happiness and your productivity.

Logic states that you’ll do a task more rapidly and with greater efficacy when you’re not actively imagining medieval-sounding jobs (royal vomit cleaner-upper, plague-victim buriers, etc.)–that would be preferable to the aforementioned task. After all, most employers generally know that people who hate their jobs eventually quit them. But your boss specifically might not know that you dislike parts of your own job, so your task is to explain not just that it’s possible for you to shift some of your work duties, but that doing so will be better for the whole company.