This Entrepreneur Traded Her New Year’s Resolutions For A Yearly Mantra

When Lori Coulter shared her business plan for Summersalt, a direct-to-consumer swimwear line, with Reshma Chamberlin at a serendipitous meeting in New York, Chamberlin asked to be her cofounder on the spot. As Chamberlin sees it, their immediate partnership fulfilled her mantra for 2017–Ask and you shall receive–an annual framework she’s found herself relying on to make intentional decisions and seize opportunities.

Many of us resort to New Year’s resolutions in order to commit to big goals and habit changes, only to find ourselves quickly reneging on them. If that’s the case with you, Chamberlin’s approach might be worth trying out.

Related: Setting This Vague Daily Goal Totally Transformed My Productivity

Give Yourself An Anchor

Chamberlin discovered the concept of an annual mantra while running her former branding agency, where, like many, she felt stretched too thin. Chamberlin (with whom, in full disclosure, I’m planning to collaborate on a project next year) found herself struggling to keep things running smoothly while her business partner was on maternity leave, serving on the board of one organization, participating in another, keeping up with her book club, and several other commitments besides. It was too much. Eventually, when Chamberlin discussed all this with her business partner, her partner asked, “Why are you doing all of these things? Just say no.”

“It revealed to me that you don’t have to justify doing things that add anxiety to your life,” she told me, looking back. “That’s when the light bulb went off that I need a yearly guide post to focus my energy.”

The difference between setting a yearly mantra and setting a goal or a resolution is that the mantra anchors every decision you make for an entire year. “It’s not a single objective, like go to the gym every day. Your mantra is a conscious choice to take control of your life,” Chamberlin asserts. That year, her mantra was: The grass is greener where you water it. “I started only dedicating my time to the parts of my life where I wanted to see growth,” she says. “Before making every decision I asked: Is this serving my mantra?”

Simple as it sounds, the strategy worked. After stepping down from the board, leaving the book club, and scrapping a few other activities, Chamberlin was able to refocus on her agency. Over the course of the year, it added new clients and doubled revenue, and Chamberlin had more time for family and travel.