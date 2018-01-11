10 CEOs Predict What We’ll All Be Talking About A Year From Now

2017 was full of surprises–some of them more welcome than others. There’s no reason to expect this year won’t also hold its fair share of unexpected events. But the fact remains that every CEO is by necessity a futurist, charged with setting a course based as much on prior experience and current trends as on a best-guess forecast of what’s to come. So Fast Company reached out to 10 CEOs across a wide range of industries for their predictions on the top issues, ideas, challenges, and changes business leaders will be discussing this time next year. Here’s what they said.

advertisement

Related: Four Questions To Turn Everyone In Your Company Into A Futurist New Applications For Blockchain And Cryptocurrency By the close of 2017, says Tricia Martinez, CEO of Wala, a blockchain-powered personal finance platform, blockchain and cryptocurrency were “just beginning to touch the masses.” In the next 12 months, she expects those technologies to go fully mainstream. “More companies are building on top of blockchain technologies, and anyone can issue a token now. I believe more banks, governments, and individuals will embrace crypto and everything it has to offer,” she says. Bea Arthur, CEO of The Difference, an artificial intelligence company, is a little more circumspect. “In most parts of the country, it’s still an unknown,” she observes. “And if our government was paying attention, they would have regulated the shit out of it by now.” But Arthur suspects that the growing applications for blockchain and cryptocurrencies will compel regulators to ease the way for wider adoption. “I think next year, we’ll be exploring its utility and legality,” says Arthur. Related: How Blockchain Could Transform The Way International Aid Is Distributed The Future Of Human Resources Next year, Matt Straz, CEO of HR platform Namely, believes “the conversation around how data and AI is changing work will continue to ramp up,” especially after last year’s upheavals like the “Google memo,” Uber’s various meltdowns, and rampant sexual harassment allegations. “Given the public HR nightmares that have come to light, companies are beginning to understand just how much a diverse and inclusive workplace is critical for success,” says Straz. “Data has the potential to help implement checks and balances, so that HR challenges are addressed sooner rather than later.” Adds Marah Lidey, co-CEO of wellness app Shine, “Last year showed us that our existing system is broken. We’ve heard account after account of leaders abusing positions of power, discriminating against marginalized communities, and so forth. In tech, we’re finally asking ourselves: What’s changing at the top?”

advertisement

Related: What Would An HR Department That Works For Employees Look Like? Rebounding From Setbacks On Diversity And Inclusion And it’s not just in tech–nor, for that matter, strictly an HR issue. Dave Scott, CEO of comedy streaming startup Laugh.ly, points out that the demise of major comics from Bill Cosby to Louis C.K. “has started a dialogue about equality and inclusion in the male-dominated comedy world,” he says, which is reverberating throughout entertainment and beyond. Porter Braswell agrees: “A national dialogue around the lack of diversity in the workplace has already started,” says the CEO of Jopwell, a hiring and recruiting platform for underrepresented minorities. “A year from now, I believe that this conversation will not only focus on the lack of representation, but on holistic diversity and inclusion solutions,” Braswell continues. He hopes that by the start of 2019, advocates will move beyond just making the case “that diversity matters.” To get there, though, committed companies will “need to discuss and invest in solutions” to a degree that many haven’t yet. Related: Diversity Experts’ Top 5 Mistakes That Are Slowing Down Progress The Sound Of Data After a slew of major data breaches in 2017, the need for more data security is pretty clear. Rodney Williams believes his company Lisnr offers one solution for issues involved in “contactless payments or secure data transmission using sound,” and he expects 2018 to prove the technology’s breakout year. “A few of the world’s largest companies will be launching with Lisnr this year. It is not a stretch that a year from now, realistically, Lisnr will be the new standard in data transmission,” Williams wagers. Related: How A Security Company Learned To Recognize The Sound Of Fraud

advertisement

advertisement