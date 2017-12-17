Give This End-Of-Year Toast Before The Office Empties Out

Maybe your office holiday party has come and gone, and your team members are beginning to put up out-of-office messages . But before folks start heading home to spend time with friends and family, don’t miss your chance to gather around, sum up the year’s accomplishments, and set everyone’s sights on the year ahead.

How? Well, for starters, you can do a lot better than just, “Great work this year, happy holidays!” Here’s a foolproof formula for a toast that inspires, motivates, and avoids the typical platitudes.

Step 1: Collect Your Thoughts

It’s not uncommon for leaders to say a few words at year-end events, but they often give it too little forethought and wind up rattling off a bunch of clichés–starting with, “Haven’t we had a great year?” and ending with something like, “I’d want to offer a toast to our team–the best in the company,” with a handful of forgettable lines in between.

Instead, start by making a list of your team’s accomplishments, followed by the goals for the coming year. Your team’s achievements can include successful projects, lessons learned, and the values you’ve demonstrated together–it doesn’t have to be all hard numbers (and probably shouldn’t be). Be sure to recognize people by name, too–that shows you’re talking to your team as individuals, and you know who’s been responsible for which successes.

Your list of challenges and objectives for the coming year should include departmental goals and projects as well as cultural expectations, such as collaboration, teamwork, and individual fulfillment. Once you’ve got a few of these specifics laid out in front of you, you’re ready to shape them into an effective toast.

