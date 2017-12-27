advertisement
Fast Company’s Favorite Photos Of 2017

Our photo editors pick the coolest images we published this year, from Kevin Hart to Yes Julz and an artist’s interpretation of Elon Musk.

ioulex for How Samantha Bee Learned To Become A Manager
By Fast Company Staff3 minute Read
Pari Dukovic for the cover of Fast Company’s Tech + Culture issue
Emily Weiss, CEO of Glossier, by Shae Detar for These Five Fashionable Brands Have Mastered Content That Sells
Justin Maxon for It’s A Mud Mud Mud Mud World
Tim Richardson for How Chobani’s Hamdi Ulukaya Is Winning America’s Culture War
Cocreative directors of Kenzo, Humberto Leon and Carol Lim, by Pari Dukovic for These Five Fashionable Brands Have Mastered Content That Sells
Tobias Hutzler for Advertising Superstar David Droga Knows How To Get In Your Head
ioulex for Why “Atlanta” Creator Donald Glover Is One Of The Most Creative People In Business In 2017
Whitney Wolfe, CEO of Bumble, by Valerie Chiang for Bumble’s CEO Takes Aim At LinkedIn
Whitten Sabatini for Starbucks Is Bringing Hope–And Profit–To The Communities America’s Forgotten
RewardStyle founder Amber Venz Box by Trey Wright for These Five Fashionable Brands Have Mastered Content That Sells
Manny Mua by Ramona Rosales for What You Can Learn From The World’s Most Innovative Companies Of 2017
Shonda Rhimes by JUCO for How Shondaland Built A Creative Work Culture With Play-Doh, Treadmills, And Bakeoffs
Jeff Bezos by Peter Hapak for Why Amazon Is The World’s Most Innovative Company Of 2017

ioulex for Sarah Jessica Parker And AOL’s Tim Armstrong On The New Rules of Engagement
JUCO for James Corden Lives In The Moment. Here’s How
Roxanne Gay by Whitten Sabatini for 12 Lessons From The 100 Most Creative People Of 2017
Gucci President and CEO Marco Bizzari by Frederico Ciamei for Secrets Of The Most Productive People: 2016
Mark Zuckerberg by Ioulex for Facebook, Airbnb, Uber, And The Struggle To Do The Right Thing
Aaron Feaver for How Game of Thrones Designer Michele Clapton Creates Big Pop-Culture Moments
Tobias Hutzler for How Airbus Is Positioning Itself To Become First In Modular Flight
Jerry Lorenzo by JUCO for 12 Lessons From The 100 Most Creative People Of 2017
Kate Mulleavy and Laura Mulleavy by Ryan Aylsworth for How The Sisters Behind Cult Clothing Brand Rodarte Mastered Fashion And Film
Mitch Payne for Why Investors Are Getting Misty Over The Nebia Shower System
Samantha Casolari for Stella McCartney Is Weaving A New Way Forward
Mauricio Alejo for Why Orbital Insight Is One Of The Most Innovative Companies of 2017
John Legend by Ioulex for How To Lead In 2017
Caitlin Kalinowski by Chloe Aftel for How An Apple Vet Helped Solve One Of VR’s Biggest Problems–For Facebook-Owned Oculus
Whitten Sabatini for Starbucks Is Bringing Hope–And Profit–To The Communities America’s Forgotten
Poet Cleo Wade by GL Wood/WOLFEYES for 12 Lessons From The 100 Most Creative People Of 2017
Rashad Robinson by Daniel Dorsa for “Power Is The Ability To Change The Rules”: How Rashad Robinson Holds Companies Accountable
Chelsea Hirschhorn by Jeff Olson for How Fridababy Found Big Business In Parenting’s Grossest Moments
Photo by Jeff Brown; Food Sytlist: Kate Schmidt for Ikea’s Big Bet On Meatballs
Yasmin Green by Andy Ryan for Can Alphabet’s Jigsaw Solve Google’s Most Vexing Problems?
ioulex for Satya Nadella Rewrites Microsoft’s Code
Tobias Hutzler for Why Drone Racing League Is One Of The Most Innovative Companies Of 2017
Fred Armisen by Ben Rayner for 12 Lessons From The 100 Most Creative People Of 2017
Mitch Payne for How Ikea’s Smart-Lighting System Sets The Mood For Everyday People
Porter Braswell, right, and Ryan Williams, CEO and president of Jopwell by Andy Ryan for 12 Lessons From The 100 Most Creative People Of 2017
ioulex for How Model Karlie Kloss Followed Her Nerdy Passions To Found Kode With Klossy
Lola Dupré for The Real Story Behind Elon Musk’s $2.6 Billion Acquisition Of SolarCity And What It Means For Tesla’s Future–Not To Mention The Planet’s
Nike Pro Hijab by Samantha Casolari for Nike’s Head Start
Dan Monick for Vampire Weekend’s Rostam Batmanglij Is Pop’s Secret Ingredient
Arturo Olmos for Tilit Turns Aprons Into Opportunities
DeRay Mckesson by ioulex for What’s Next For American Prisons And Criminal Justice Reform?
Dan Monick for Jack Antonoff, Producer For Taylor Swift, Reflects On One Hell Of A Year
Will Anderson for The Fast Company Holiday Gift Guide
LifeLoop cofounder Amy Johnson by Ackerman Gruber for Announcing The United States Of Innovation 2017
Shamayim “Shu” Harris by Todd Diederich for 8 Highlights From The 2017 World Changing Ideas Awards
ioulex for How Cher Succeeds On Stage And On Twitter
Julz Goddard by Eric T. White for What You Can Learn From The World’s Most Innovative Companies Of 2017

