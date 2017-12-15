Actresses are wearing black to the Golden Globes to protest Hollywood harassment

The Golden Globes just got darker. According to Entertainment Weekly, a lot of A-list actresses will be donning black gowns at the first major award show of the new year, as a gesture of protest against the scourge of sexual harassment in Hollywood that has turned the movie industry upside down in recent months. Meryl Streep, Emma Stone, and Jessica Chastain are expected to be among the women participating, but expect many others to follow suit.JB