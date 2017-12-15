Will the Justice Department scrutinize the Disney-Fox deal as much as AT&T-Time Warner?

The New York Times has an interesting op-ed suggesting that if the Justice Department is seeking to block the AT&T-Time Warner merger on antitrust grounds than it certainly will try to do the same thing with the Disney-Fox merger–that is, unless White House politics gets in the way. The piece theorizes that the Justice Department’s attempted blockage of the AT&T-Time Warner deals has more to do with Time Warner being the owner of CNN, the cable channel Donald Trumps loves to hate-watch, than any real antitrust concerns.