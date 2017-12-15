A lot of dead people apparently supported ending net neutrality

People have taken to Twitter to post their findings that their deceased friends and relatives somehow came back to life to leave comments in support of the FCC’s decision to end the open and free internet. Scientists have yet to weigh in on this unbelievable miracle. In related news, the New York Attorney General’s Office says that as many as 2 million identities were stolen–including those of deceased individuals–so comments could be left under their names supporting the repeal of net neutrality. If you want to check to see if your identity–or that of any deceased relatives–was stolen, the New York Attorney General’s Office has a handy tool that allows you to do just that.