Jeff Bezos shows what your Blue Origin ride into space will be like

The Amazon CEO posted a video of Blue Origin’s Crew Capsule 2.0 on its first successful test flight. The capsule is similar to the one that paying riders may eventually take into space. It features large windows that are 2.4 feet wide and 3.6 feet tall to give riders an unobstructed view of their surroundings.
Full video of Mannequin Skywalker’s ride to space. Unlike him, you’ll be able to get out of your seat during the zero gee part of the flight. And ignore the pinging sound – it’s just from one of the experiments on this flight. #NewShepard @blueorigin https://t.co/dJ5VEeaWb6 pic.twitter.com/qGQC1vfW7D
— Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) December 15, 2017
Bezos also showed off the first use of his company’s landing pad robot.
First use of our landing pad bot #Blue2D2. @blueorigin pic.twitter.com/Ht2P7yVwEs
— Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) December 15, 2017