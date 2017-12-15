advertisement
Jeff Bezos shows what your Blue Origin ride into space will be like

[Photo: courtesy of Blue Origins]

The Amazon CEO posted a video of Blue Origin’s Crew Capsule 2.0 on its first successful test flight. The capsule is similar to the one that paying riders may eventually take into space. It features large windows that are 2.4 feet wide and 3.6 feet tall to give riders an unobstructed view of their surroundings.

Bezos also showed off the first use of his company’s landing pad robot.

MG

