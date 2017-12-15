Why The Highly Partisan FCC Decision Won’t Last Long

The Federal Communications Commission voted Thursday to roll back network neutrality rules and reclassify the internet as a Title I “information service.” In doing so the FCC, in one fell swoop, abdicated its own power to make sure the Comcasts and Verizons of the world treat all internet traffic equally.

The agency’s Republican leader, chairman Ajit Pai, has been on a crusade to roll back the safeguards since he was appointed to his role by Donald Trump. Actually, Pai was a (dissenting) commissioner in 2015 when the FCC–then led by Tom Wheeler–passed the Open Internet Order, classifying the internet as a Title II “telecommunications service” to be regulated something like a public utility. It also gave the FCC full authority to act as net neutrality sheriff.

While everybody agrees the internet should be “neutral” in how it carries content, there are very good arguments for and against the classification of the internet as a Title I information service. In both cases, they bemoan the future “costs” of one regulatory approach or another. The cost of network neutrality breaches that might occur. The cost of innovative companies that might not be born.

But aside from the core policy debate, the way Pai achieved his goal today smells bad. And, I’d argue, it’s not going to hold up in court, or, likely, in the Congress.

For one thing, it wasn’t very democratic. Big regulatory changes are subject to public comment. The law says those comments are to be carefully scrutinized, and that their substance is to inform the actions of the commission. But in this case Pai and the commission seem to have disregarded the overwhelming sentiment in the comments to preserve the network neutrality rules. The comment system itself was plagued with bogus comments and possibly a hack, which the commission seemed to have used as cover for disregarding the millions of legitimate comments.

The FCC’s move today is consistent with the Trump administration’s deregulatory agenda. It also felt capricious–another example of the wildly partisan, winner-takes-all politics of the Donald Trump era. It’s an environment that’s been stewing in Washington since the arrival of Newt Gingrich in the early 1990s, and it’s now infected an FCC that’s long been known for its bipartisan way of doing business.

“FCC chairmen have always followed the mandate in the law that the FCC should act on behalf of the people and act as a steward of the internet,” said Congresswoman Anna Eshoo, a Democrat who represents Silicon Valley. “Michael Powell, a Republican, laid out the four internet freedoms–the freedom to access legal content, the freedom to run apps, the freedom to attach personal devices, and the freedom to obtain service plan information,” Eshoo points out. “Following Powell, Kevin Martin, a Republican, turned the internet freedoms into the ‘four principles’ and added the entitlement to competition to the list.” Martin said the commission would incorporate the principles into all their policymaking, Eshoo explains.