With a dramatic flair, Shervin Pishevar resigns from Sherpa Capital amid allegations

Shervin Pishevar, the tech investor who has been accused by multiple women of sexual harassment and misconduct , just resigned from Sherpa Capital, the venture capital firm he cofounded and had worked for as managing director. He has denied the allegations, and last month he filed a lawsuit against Definers Public Affairs, a GOP oppo research firm he accused of running a “smear campaign” against him. (The firm denies the claim.) Last week, Pishevar took a leave of absence from Hyperloop One , the transportation company he cofounded and where he served as executive chairman.

In a statement, Pishevar quoted from one of his favorite poems by Rudyard Kipling: “If you can trust yourself when all men doubt you, But make allowance for their doubting too;… Or being lied about, don’t deal in lies, Or being hated, don’t give way to hating…”

He also expressed his admiration and affection for Sherpa Capital, including cofounder Scott Stanford, before lashing out at his perceived enemies. “My truculent opponents are out to settle scores that have nothing to do with Sherpa, and I refuse to allow my enemies to drag my Sherpa family into their fight with me,” he wrote. “That is why I have decided on my own accord to end my association with Sherpa Capital, effective immediately. I plan to focus now on the appropriate ongoing legal actions against those who are unjustly orchestrating the smear campaign against me.”

Here is the statement from a spokesperson for Sherpa Capital:

We thank Shervin for his contributions and service in co-founding Sherpa Capital. The Sherpa team remains focused on supporting our founders and portfolio companies, serving the interests of our Limited Partners across all of our funds. We are deeply committed to our culture of integrity, inclusion, and respect and will continue to put these values into action through all of Sherpa Capital’s activities, including the founders and companies we support.

