Sandy Hook Promise Reports On Tomorrow: The Top 5 Ads Of The Week

Yesterday was the five-year anniversary of the tragic mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut. This week, gun violence awareness organization Sandy Hook Promise, co-founded by Nicole Hockley, who lost her first-grade son Dylan in the attack, launched a new PSA that reports on tomorrow’s school shooting. It’s an excellent premise, aimed at highlighting all the warning signs that too often are recognized in hindsight.

It’s the same message as last year’s incredible, award-winning PSA “Evan,” once again created with agency BBDO New York. But given the incomprehensible lack of action on gun control in the last five years, it’s one we all need to be constantly reminded of. Onward! Sandy Hook Promise “Tomorrow’s News” What: A new PSA from gun violence awareness organization Sandy Hook Promise. Who: Sandy Hook Promise, BBDO New York Why we care: The lives of 20 young children and six adults. Twenty-six families changed forever. And while the debate over gun violence continues, at least 1,576 mass shootings in the U.S., with at least 1,788 people killed and 6,333 wounded have happened since then. Kind “More Than Nice”

What: A new ad for Kind Snacks that takes a closer look at empathy within a heated subject of illegal immigration. Who: Kind Snacks, directors Emmanuel Lubezki (cinematographer for Birdman, Gravity, and The Revenant) and Chris Wilcha Why we care: It’s not every day that you see a brand willingly wade into a contentious political and social debate, but here Kind enlists Lubezki to thoughtfully profile a group called No More Deaths, which leave jugs of water across the Mexican-U.S. border to prevent the suffering and death of migrants. A quote from one of the volunteers provides the perfect tagline, “There’s a difference between nice and kind . . . there’s no sacrifice in nice.” Dick’s Sporting Goods “reVision FC” What: The sports retailer continues its Sports Matter program with some heartwarming holiday giving to a Houston-based soccer team in need. Who: Dick’s Sporting Goods, Anomaly

Why we care: At a time filled with pessimism and a growing sense of protectionism and isolation among many Americans, this latest foray into amateur sports from Dick’s is especially inspiring. By celebrating a soccer team of recent refugees, the brand manages to illustrate the power of sport to bring people together in a profound way. Kraft “Family Greatly” What: New ad pulls the heartstrings of parents everywhere in a not-so-subtle attempt to make us feel less guilty about feeding our kids Kraft Dinner. Who: Kraft, Leo Burnett Why we care: Like I said earlier this week, this formula should be all too familiar. Adult interview, kids interview, then the reveal. Gillette’s done it. Dove’s done it. Ikea’s done it. Cue the waterworks. But damn if it doesn’t work (almost) every time. Emirates “All Time Greatest Airplane Seat”

