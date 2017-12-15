Sandy Hook Promise Reports On Tomorrow: The Top 5 Ads Of The Week

Yesterday was the five-year anniversary of the tragic mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut. This week, gun violence awareness organization Sandy Hook Promise, co-founded by Nicole Hockley, who lost her first-grade son Dylan in the attack, launched a new PSA that reports on tomorrow’s school shooting. It’s an excellent premise, aimed at highlighting all the warning signs that too often are recognized in hindsight.

It’s the same message as last year’s incredible, award-winning PSA “Evan,” once again created with agency BBDO New York. But given the incomprehensible lack of action on gun control in the last five years, it’s one we all need to be constantly reminded of. Onward!

Sandy Hook Promise “Tomorrow’s News”

What: A new PSA from gun violence awareness organization Sandy Hook Promise.

Who: Sandy Hook Promise, BBDO New York

Why we care: The lives of 20 young children and six adults. Twenty-six families changed forever. And while the debate over gun violence continues, at least 1,576 mass shootings in the U.S., with at least 1,788 people killed and 6,333 wounded have happened since then.

Kind “More Than Nice”

What: A new ad for Kind Snacks that takes a closer look at empathy within a heated subject of illegal immigration.

Who: Kind Snacks, Y&R New York, directors Emmanuel Lubezki (cinematographer for Birdman, Gravity, and The Revenant) and Chris Wilcha