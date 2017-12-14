Apple TV and Chromecast suddenly appear on Amazon’s website

Amazon is preparing to sell the Apple TV and Google’s Chromecast again, two years after yanking both streaming devices from its website . Listings for various Apple TV and Chromecast models have appeared on Amazon.com, and an Amazon spokeswoman confirmed to CNet that it’s now “assorting” the products, though the company did not elaborate further.

Amazon stopped selling Apple TV and Chromecast in 2015, saying it only wanted to carry products that play well with its Prime Video service. The company hadn’t released a Prime Video app for either device, so the move seemed like a way for Amazon to gain leverage over Apple and Google.

While Apple and Amazon have since worked out their differences and brought Prime Video to Apple TV, tension between Amazon and Google has been escalating. Last week, Google said it would cut off YouTube access for Amazon’s Fire TV and Echo Show devices, citing its rival’s refusal to sell Google products or support Prime Video on Chromecast. With Chromecast’s imminent arrival on Amazon.com, the two companies could be starting to make amends.JN