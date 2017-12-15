How To Succeed When You Don’t Have Access To A Professional Network

I know now that a strong professional network is pretty much mandatory for career growth. But once upon a time, I didn’t have the same sense of pre-professionalism as many of my peers, let alone the network. As a first-generation college undergrad, my parents–Chilean immigrants who worked in the service industry their whole lives–didn’t push me toward a professional path. They never insisted I major in something “practical” or pursue internships that would lead to a financially stable job. They supported me as I explored my intellectual passions, traveled, learned about other cultures, and got to know myself.

I feel fortunate to have had that freedom. But by the time senior year arrived and graduation loomed near, I realized I was behind in the job-search process. The tech and startup opportunities I had become passionate about felt inaccessible. I needed a network.

The problem was that socially, I had always felt more comfortable in one-on-one settings. The idea of approaching a room full of strangers seemed too calculated and inauthentic. I had to retrain myself to stop thinking about networking as an aggressive, transactional process and instead approach it with curiosity and an open mind.

A few alumni events (and an evening sneaking into a gala on a dare) later, I was a convert. It turned out approaching strangers professionally, as opposed to socially, actually felt more authentic, because I could be transparent about my intentions. I met a lot of really fascinating people, some of whom were even able to help me with my job search. “Networking” no longer felt like a dirty word. It was actually kind of fun.

Of course, meeting interesting people was just the first step. Over time, I’ve worked to build long-term professional relationships with people I respect and admire. Precisely because I don’t come from a professional background and family, these relationships have been crucial to my advancement. They have become my references, connectors, advisers, and champions. If you weren’t born into a well-connected network, the best thing you can do is create one for yourself. Here are five tips for going about it.

1. Seek Out Common Ground

As I’ve gotten more comfortable with real small talk while networking, I’ve developed go-to questions that help me uncover rich common ground. Try these or your own questions out to see which work best for you: