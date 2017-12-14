Here Are 5 Ways The Disney-Fox Merger Changes The Game

After Disney’s $52 billion acquisition of 21st Century Fox—or most of it, anyway—there are so many pieces to unpack, it’s hard to know where to begin. Separately, these were already two of the biggest media and entertainment companies on the planet. Together, they form an octopian beast whose tentacles will touch every corner of the content and distribution universe.

Here are five ways the merger changes the dynamics of the entertainment and media business:

Hulu gets a real owner

The streaming service Hulu is currently a joint venture between Disney, Fox, Comcast’s NBCUniversal, and Time Warner’s Turner. After the merger is complete, Disney will own a controlling stake in Hulu at a time when the service is just coming into its own with bona fide hits like Handmade’s Tale.

Hulu still lags far behind Netflix in terms of subscribers, but with the right focus and leadership—and supercharged with exclusive Disney and Fox content—it’s poised to position itself as a real alternative. Watch out, Reed Hastings.

ESPN gets a steroid shot

The merger will give Disney control of Fox’s stable of about 20 regional sports networks, which air the games of local teams all around the country. It’s likely Disney will bring these networks under the ESPN banner in some capacity.

If nothing else, these new networks give Disney a greater control of the live-sports market at a time when ESPN is facing an existential crisis driven by cable cord-cutting and other factors. The sports powerhouse’s dwindling subscribers and sagging revenue have been a near-obsession among analysts and Disney investors over the last year.

A path forward, post-Iger

Disney CEO Bob Iger has had his eye on the exit door for years, but finding a worthy successor has proven nearly impossible. COO Tom Staggs was presumed to be the heir apparent, but he left the company last year—after it became apparent he wasn’t the one.