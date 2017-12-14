Brandless, the $3 grocer, gets cash from Steph Curry, Randi Zuckerberg, and others

In July of this year, Brandless launched with a new online grocery concept. It would make and sell non-perishable grocery items, but charge $3 for everything on the site. Every item would also be organic, fair trade, and non-GMO. The idea was to take thinking out of the shopping process and also provide better value. Or, as the brand’s motto goes, “better everything for everyone.”

Today, the brand announces that it has snagged a $35 million Series B funding round that included investment from over 20 celebrities, including basketball player Steph Curry, Zuckerberg Media founder (and Mark’s sister) Randi Zuckerberg, founder of GOOD+ foundation Jessica Seinfeld, bareMinerals founder Leslie Blodgett, Serena & Lily founder Lily Kanter, and Weight Watchers CEO Mindy Grossman.

The company has not disclosed how much money each one of these people is pouring into the startup, but in some ways that is besides the point. This round of funding will ensure that these stars will use their star power to spread the word about Brandless in their respective industries, helping to accelerate the company's growth.