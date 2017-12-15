From 2018 Barbie To Winning Over Your Boss: This Week’s Top Leadership Stories

This week, we learned what it takes to compel your boss–no matter how oblivious–to recognize your efforts, what it takes to organize your day for maximum productivity, and how Mattel is trying to keep Barbie relevant in the modern era.

These are the stories you loved in Leadership for the week of December 10: 1. My Smartest Employees Have Forced Me To Reward Them–Here’s How If you’re fortunate, you’ve already got a boss who rewards you for your great work. But maybe you aren’t so lucky. Your manager may overlook you for of a number of reasons–maybe they’re too busy to notice you, or perhaps your personalities clash. But as former Google HR chief Laszlo Bock wrote this week, “if you show up each day determined to go above and beyond, someone in a position of power will indeed have no choice but to reward you.” Here’s Bock’s take on the best way to make that happen.

2. How To Organize Your Day To Set Yourself Up For Success Do you constantly feel behind at work despite putting in long hours? Maybe it’s because you’re structuring your day all wrong. Glassdoor’s Jillian Kramer spoke to author and professional organizer Felice Cohen about the small steps you can take to be better organized at work. One of Cohen’s tips? Set aside some time for filing and organizing to make sure your actual work tasks don’t escape your notice.

